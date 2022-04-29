Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.05.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.76. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.