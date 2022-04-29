Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.05.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.76. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

