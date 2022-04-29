Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.05.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$49.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

