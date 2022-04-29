Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$55.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.05.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$49.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$26.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$56.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.76.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.