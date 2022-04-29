Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 161.8% in April

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of THQ opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,250,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 879,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

