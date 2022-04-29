Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 161.8% in April

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of THQ opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $25.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
