Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s current price.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.58.

TFX stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.89. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $280.69 and a 1 year high of $437.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $144,602,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 75.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,363,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

