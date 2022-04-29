Telesat (TSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSAT stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Telesat has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Telesat alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter valued at $17,344,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $3,077,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.