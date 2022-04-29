TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.180-$1.230 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIXT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

