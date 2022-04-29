TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.180-$1.230 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TIXT stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.