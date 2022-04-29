TELUS (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at C$32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$25.36 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.38%.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.09.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.