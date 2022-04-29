TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect TELUS to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. TELUS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TU opened at $25.59 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TELUS by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TELUS by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

