Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

