Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 93.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.98.

TS opened at $30.94 on Friday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

