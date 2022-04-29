Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.98.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of TS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 39,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,710. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Tenaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 200,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $351,823,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Tenaris (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.