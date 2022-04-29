Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 39,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,710. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Tenaris by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 200,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $351,823,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Tenaris by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

