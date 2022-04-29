TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TRSSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

