TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 715,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TRSSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. TerrAscend has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
About TerrAscend (Get Rating)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TerrAscend (TRSSF)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.