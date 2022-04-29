Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will post sales of $62.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

