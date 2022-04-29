Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Sells 345,601 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $877.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $881.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $938.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

