Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Plans $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $9.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $985,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

