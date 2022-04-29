Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average is $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

