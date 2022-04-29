Textainer Group (TGH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Textainer Group to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Textainer Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textainer Group stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

