Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.
Textron stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
