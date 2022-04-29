TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 50.1% in April

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,500 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.13.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.