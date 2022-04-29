TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the March 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

