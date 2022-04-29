The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 26,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,017. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,942 shares of company stock worth $40,354,625. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after buying an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

