The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $65.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

