The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Crypto has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.60.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

