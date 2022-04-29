The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Crypto has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.60.
Crypto Company Profile (Get Rating)
