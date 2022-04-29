The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $17.85 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

