The GEO Group (GEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect The GEO Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

