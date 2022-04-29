The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

