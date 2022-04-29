The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

