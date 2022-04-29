The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Update

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The New Germany Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.