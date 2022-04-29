The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to post sales of $543.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.03 million to $543.54 million. New York Times posted sales of $473.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

