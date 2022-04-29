The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 763 ($9.72).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital upgraded The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.18) to GBX 730 ($9.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.69) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON SGE traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 734 ($9.36). 522,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 700.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 742.19. The firm has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 611.60 ($7.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($10.99).

In related news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,115.22).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

