The Sherwin-Williams Company Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $281.31 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

