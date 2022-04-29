The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Siam Commercial Bank Public stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Siam Commercial Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

