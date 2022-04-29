The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 162.5% in April

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

