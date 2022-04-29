Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the March 31st total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSOI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

