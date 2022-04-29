Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS.

NYSE:TMO opened at $558.89 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

