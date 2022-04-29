Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Update

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 163.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Thinkific Labs stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83. Thinkific Labs has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THNCF. CIBC lowered their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

