Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

