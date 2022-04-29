Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 496,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TWMIF stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

