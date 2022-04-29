Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 145.7% in April

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
