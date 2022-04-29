Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 145.7% in April

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tio Tech A by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Tio Tech A stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.