Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TSIB opened at $9.82 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth $196,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
