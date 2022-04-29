Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TSIB opened at $9.82 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSIB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth $196,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.