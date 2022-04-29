Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

