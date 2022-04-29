Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 422.1% in April

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 422.1% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,689.0 days.
TOSCF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $21.68.
Tosoh Company Profile (Get Rating)
