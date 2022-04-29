Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 422.1% in April

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a growth of 422.1% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,689.0 days.

TOSCF opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

