TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Up 98.8% in April

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPTD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.