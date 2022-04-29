TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

TA opened at C$13.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.38. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

