TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNW. CSFB cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a hold rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.25.

TSE:RNW opened at C$18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.16. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

