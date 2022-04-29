TransAlta (TA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.00.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

