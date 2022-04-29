TransAlta (TA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$610.00 million during the quarter.
TransAlta stock opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
