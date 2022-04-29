TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. TransAlta has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 182,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 436,031 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransAlta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 279,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

