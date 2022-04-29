Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCI traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $41.03. 4,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.