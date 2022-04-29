TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Down 52.4% in April

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 375 ($4.78) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TGA stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

